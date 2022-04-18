Honolulu (KHON2) – In our April Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses what is allowed and not allowed in parks, beaches, and hiking trails and when permits are required. Things you might not know: you can get fined for having an open container of alcohol in a public place even if you are not drinking; dog owners can get fined for not picking up their dog’s poop; and drones are not allowed on state hiking trails. Tune into Hiking Trail Do’s and Don’ts for important tips and checklist of what to bring with you on a hike. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.