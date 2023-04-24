The annual Waikiki SPAM JAM® festival is returning to a full festival block party this year, after a three-year hiatus. The festival, a local tradition in Hawaii, and rated as one of the top annual food festivals in the state. This year’s event is being held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Over 15 restaurants will be participating and creating their own SPAM inspired dishes, and one of those is Aloha Beer. We spoke to Jared Astrinos, Executive Chef of Aloha Beer, and Barbara Campbell, the president and co-founder of the Waikiki Spam Jam, to learn all about this year’s event.

Barbara shared, “We’re excited that the festival is back on Kalakaua Avenue after a 3-year hiatus. It’s free and open to the public. There’ll be three stages of entertainment: two with local musicians and one dedicated to hula performances. Between the stages will be booths with our participating Waikiki restaurants serving SPAM dishes. Limited-edition SPAM JAM logo items will be for sale, as well.”

Aloha Beer will be featuring four dishes- a SPAM Flatbread, SPAM Montecristo Sandwich, SPAM Kebab, and even a SPAM Candy Bar!

The festival also helps great causes, the Hawaii Food Bank is the beneficiary of funds raised by the Waikiki SPAM JAM®, and the festival provides funding to the Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii each year.

This event is happening Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Kalakaua Avenue.

Living808 will feature a new SPAM JAM restaurant each day this week, but for more information, visit spamjamhawaii.com.