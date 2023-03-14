Alim Shabazz, Owner of For Fathers Fitness and Big Tire Bootcamp, joined Living808 for National Nutrition and Hydration Day to share some knowledge and show off a few bodyweight exercises that can be done without the restrictions of a gym.

Shabazz founded For Fathers Fitness to empower men over 40 to achieve lasting wellness in order to be there for the things that matter. He also runs Big Tire Bootcamp, an outdoor fitness boot camp in Ewa Beach open to the community where many people have trained for the Spartan race.

Today, Alim gave his expert advice on how to stay well-hydrated and maintain a balanced diet hitting all the necessary nutrition that the average person would need. In addition, he demonstrated effective bodyweight exercises geared towards the everyday busy professional that might not have time to get to the gym.

“I’ve brought my gym equipment with me, and it’s all around us. We will be focusing on a few bodyweight exercises that can be done anywhere, anytime, without the need for gym equipment. We’ll be using our own body weight, gravity, and the floor to get in a great workout,” Shabazz said.