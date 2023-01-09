Honolulu (KHON2) – Local choreographer Janelle Sanqui stops by the Living808 set to talk about her start in the local dance community and how students can get signed up for classes.

Celebrated every year on January 9th, choreographers from around the world are celebrated for their contributions to the dance community.

“I have been dancing since I was 4 years old and have been dancing ever since. I took classes growing up and am now teaching at 24-7 Dance Force and am a coach for the UH Rainbow Warriors Dance Team,” says Janelle Sanqui, Choreographer.

Sanqui is currently getting ready for an upcoming concert titled, “Kolab” which will feature dance studios from across the state and 24-7 Dance Force. Those wanting to learn more about 24-7 Danceforce and its upcoming shows can do so via the dance studios’ official website.

24-7 Dance Force:www.247danceforce.com