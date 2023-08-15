Honolulu (KHON2) – Scott Gardner, Owner of Scott Gardner & Co. LLC breaks down the difference between Medicaid and Medicare.

Scott Gardner, Owner of Scott Gardner & Co. LLC has helped many families with information about Medicaid and Medicare, allowing clients to choose the best option for their families.

“A person who has worked for 10 years or more would be entitled to Medicare health insurance at age 65. You may have seen your parent’s red, white and blue health cards. In general, Medicare would be your primary insurance. Part A covers hospitalizations, Part B covers doctors visits and emergency room, and Part D for medication. Medicare has NO financial test. However, Medicaid, AID have a financial test. One of the main reasons people need Medicaid is because this joint federal-state program helps to cover the cost of long-term care such as a nursing home or foster homem,” says Scott Gardner, Owner of Scott Gardner & Co. LLC.

According to Gardner, the Medicaid application process is very technical, starting with a 36 page application form. It includes questions on both income and asset tests.

Gardner says, “There is a five-year lookback on gifting or transfers of assets and in certain situations, Medicaid can place a lien on the applicant’s home property. Clear and exact supporting documents are needed as well as timely submission of everything to Medicaid. Applying too soon or too late could cause problems. I must say that Medicaid is an excellent, and much needed program, but can take a long time to obtain due to the highly technical process.”

Those looking to learn more about Medicaid and Medicare, can do so by attending an Engel and Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar, and reach out via website, email or phone.

Engel and Volkers:

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

Segment Paid For by: Engel and Volkers Honolulu