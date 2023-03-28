In this edition of Living Akamai, Kay Muikaigawa of Engel & Volkers interviews Mark Faildo from Premier Benefit Consultants, who is referred to as “Mr. Medicare”. Mark explains the basics of Original Medicare, which includes parts A and B, and what they cover. He also discusses what is not covered by Medicare, such as routine eye exams, hearing aids, dental benefits, and prescription medication coverage. To complete their coverage, people can add Medicare plans, such as Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Supplement plans, which may cover some commonly needed benefits that Medicare does not cover.

Mark emphasizes the importance of considering changes in one’s current plan, health, and medication when choosing a Medicare plan. He also mentions that he and Troy Wada hold a monthly workshop on Medicare at the Ala Moana Hotel on the last Saturday of every month at 9:00am.

Listeners who have questions or would like more information on the workshop can contact Engel & Volkers Honolulu at 808-725-2000. The interview provides valuable information for those looking to better understand Medicare and how to navigate the various plans and options available to them.

