Honolulu (KHON2) – Engel & Volkers Honolulu is working with the Honolulu Board of Realtors to provide Hawaiʻi residents with advice on how to sell their homes.

According to Suzanne Young, the CEO from the Honolulu Board of Realtors, the climate and conditions of Oʻahu’s current real estate market are vastly different from what we saw the last few years, but there’s still activity and opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

“The best advice I could give home sellers is to work with a realtor. A realtor is a trusted market expert who has your best interest at heart and can help you achieve your real estate goals. There are so many benefits of working with a realtor. They are knowledgeable and understand the nuances between neighborhoods, how to gain the quickest exposure to the maximum number of buyers and manage inquiries, showings and negotiations, among providing many other professional services,” says Suzanne Young, the CEO from the Honolulu Board of Realtors.

Those looking to learn more about how to properly sell a home can do so by attending an Engel & Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar can reach out via email or phone.

Engel & Volkers :

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

Segment Paid For by: Engel & Volkers Honolulu