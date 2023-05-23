Honolulu (KHON2) – Engel and Volkers Honolulu is now assisting Hawai‘i residents with home ownerships and advice on how to get started.

With rising prices of homes in Hawai‘i, those wanting to own homes in the islands should consider taking proper home-owning classes to learn how to begin the buying process.

“We encourage all prospective first-time homebuyers to take homeownership education classes through our partners at the Hawai‘i Homeownership Center. You’ll learn about the real estate process, the different financing and lending options, things to look for when evaluating a property and much more. All of this knowledge prepares you for success on your home-buying journey. With a REALTOR’s referral, you can take these classes for a discounted price of just $10,” says Suzanne Young, CEO, Honolulu Board of REALTORS®

Those who have any questions or would like to attend one of the Engel and Volkers of Honolulu seminars this Saturday, give us a call at 808-725-2000.

Engel and Volkers:

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

Honolulu Board of REALTORS:

Website: www.hicentral.com

Segment Paid For by: Engel and Volkers Honolulu