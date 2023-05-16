Honolulu (KHON2) – Engel & Volkers Honolulu is now assisting Hawaii residents with social security.

With the help of INPAC Wealth Solutions, Engel & Volkers Honolulu is helping Hawaii’s community members with their living adjustment, Social Security Taxes, the status of Social Security and some of the collection strategies available.

“As far as tax rates, that has remained unchanged which is good. But with the recent change in Required Minimum Distribution or RMD age now being 73 which will increase again in 2024, this may bump people into a higher tax bracket and that’s where they may see an increase in their overall taxes on their Social Security benefit,” says Troy Wada, Principal Wealth Advisor of INPAC Wealth Solutions.

The status of the Social Security Trust fund appears to be able to pay 100% of its obligations up until 2034, 80% from 2035 and 74% in 2096.

Wada Says, “As far as collection strategies, the file and suspend is gone for good as of April 2016, unless you were born before January 2, 1954. This was a strategy where spouses could file for social security and suspend their benefit, while collecting a portion of their spouses and allowing theirs to continue to grow until age 70. Although this is no longer available, the good news is that lower earning spouses can still get spousal benefits.”

Those who have any questions or would like to attend one of the Enegle and Volkers of Honolulu seminars this Saturday, give us a call at 808-725-2000.

