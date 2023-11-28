Honolulu (KHON2) – Waipahu, Hawaii is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Honolulu making it a great location for future homebuyers.

Former home to a sugar mill and plantation that started in 1897 as the Oahu Sugar Company. Nearly 1000 laborers came from the Philippines, Japan, China, Portugal and Norway to work the plantation when sugar in Hawaii was a king. In old Hawaii nei, Hawaiians considered Waipahu the capital of Oahu and royalty would often gather and enjoy fresh water from the spring, named Waipahu.

“I lived in Waipahu and attended August Ahrens Elementary School. I have fond memories like marching in a parade which started at the old plantation sugar mill, shopping at the iconic Arakawa Store and Cornet Store, watching movies at the Royal Sunset Drive-Inn, and riding the Waipahu Sky Slide. Waipahu’s landscape was simple with lots of vacant land. Obviously, that has changed with the construction of shopping centers, commercial and industrial buildings, and neighborhoods,” says Aileen Andres, Real Estate Advisor of Engel & Volkers Honolulu.

