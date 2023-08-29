Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaimuki, Hawaii is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Honolulu making it a great location for future homebuyers.

Kaimuki is an old residential neighborhood known for its nostalgic charm that has been modernized into one of the most popular districts, it is filled with youthful culture and features some of the best local restaurants, specialty stores and artisans on Oahu.

“Kaimuki has always been valued for its ultra-convenient location; you’re right in town and hardly have much of a commute to anywhere. But in recent years, I think people have come to value the unique community and lifestyle it offers just as much as its location. From Himalayan food to artisanal pet treats to great community parks where you can play pickleball or just enjoy a city & ocean view, there’s really something for everyone,” says Chloe Miyashiro, Real Estate Advisor of Engel & Volkers Honolulu.

Those looking to move to Kaimuki, can expect updated properties with more living space and or a larger lot.

Miyashiro says, “In 2023, there have been 13 sales in Kaimuki with a median price of just under $1.2M. In 2022, there were 25 sales with a median price of $1.15M. At the current median price of just under $1.2M, Buyers can expect older and largely original homes, built in the 1940’s and 50’s, of about 1,000-1,200 square feet on a 5,000 sq ft lot. Inventory in the area continues to be low and despite current interest rates, we’re still seeing many multiple offer situations and sometimes, bidding wars.”

Those looking to learn more about the Kaimuki neighborhood, and the current prices of real estate in Hawaii, can do so by attending an Engel and Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar, and reach out via website, email or phone.

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

