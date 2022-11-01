In today’s edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers discusses the importance of working with a realtor. She invited Suzanne Young, CEO of the Honolulu Board of Realtors on the show to explain.

“The Honolulu Board of REALTORS® is a professional trade organization for real estate licensees here on Oahu. It’s a voluntary organization that real estate agents can join and when they do, they must agree to follow our Code of Ethics. The Code was established to provide standards of conduct that protect the consumer and ensure that agents work cooperatively with one another. We’re really here to help everyone have the best experience possible. We can do it with phone calls between parties which is our Ombudsman or we offer mediation services too to help resolve issues. As long as you’re working with one of our REALTORS®, this help is provided at no charge. Simply call us at HBR at 808-732-3000 and we’ll help you work through it. Or if something seems a little off and you want to check it out with a neutral person, that’s where we come in.”

If you have any questions for Kay or Suzanne, call (808) 725-2000. You can also visit evrealestate.com for information and dates on upcoming seminars.