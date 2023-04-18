A reverse mortgage is like combining a regular mortgage refinance and a home equity line of credit. With the unique difference being, a monthly mortgage payment is optional. Instead of making a mortgage payment, you can re-direct your income to other things, and if needed, take money out to pay for needed expenses. An example of this is Mr. & Mrs. M – Both are 88 years young with no mortgage. They have about $4,000 in retirement income, but they had to drain their savings because Mrs. M needed part-time in-home care, costing about $5,000 dollars a month. So, their take home income didn’t cover the health-care cost, that’s why they had to tap into their savings. Unfortunately, that’s what usually happens. But happy ending in this case. The M’s got a reverse mortgage and are receiving a $4,000 monthly direct deposit, which they will receive for the rest of their lives, as long as they continue to live in the home. That’s a game changer for the whole family.

And for a senior, the use of reverse mortgage proceeds can be used for other things according to Nelson Oyadomari Branch Manager at Primary Residential Mortgage.

“Absolutely. Mrs. C was 83, and she had a small $80K mortgage balance and was paying about $900 a month. After paying her mortgage, property tax and homeowner’s insurance, this left her with about $800 a month to live. After getting her reverse mortgage, she paid off the existing balance and pulled out about $40K to fix up her home. Because she did not have to pay a monthly mortgage payment, her usable monthly income increased from $800 to $1,700 per month, PLUS, she established a $350K line-of-credit that she can tap into, for any purpose – healthcare, a well-deserved vacation, help her grandkids with a down payment . . . whatever she wants.”

