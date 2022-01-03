Living Akamai with Kay Mukaigawa from Engel & Volkers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The 66-year-old woman who was killed Friday in the parking garage of the Fashion Show mall was shot in the back of the neck, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Clarice Yamaguchi was identified Monday by the coroner's office. She was from Waipahu, Hawaii. She had just arrived at the mall with her husband when the shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The couple were just getting out of their car when they were confronted in a robbery, police said.