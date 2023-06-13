For many families, the price of sending their kids to college can be just as much as they paid for their house. It used to be that homeowners planned to pay off their mortgages and live out retirement debt-free. But more families are retiring with a mortgage and almost 1 in every 5 people think that they’ll never pay off their mortgage. Troy Wada, Principal Wealth Advisor at INPAC Wealth Solutions, joined Kay Mukaigawa to discuss college funding in today’s Living Akamai segment.

Troy shared advice for families looking at colleges and some tips to reduce the cost of college:

#1: Parents MUST lead the college selection process because picking the wrong school, overpaying for it, underestimating total costs, or miscalculating how many years it takes to earn a degree can hurt. Of course, students should be involved, but parents should know what they are willing to pay for and where the money comes from.

#2: Discounts are common among state universities, as well as private institutions through grants and scholarships. The percentage of students who receive grants and scholarships at private schools is at a historic high. The average tuition discount at private colleges and universities is also at a historic high – 60.3%.

#3 Gather the PEGS or Price, Expected Family Contribution or also known as EFC, Graduation rate, and Salary for your school. Be sure to use a Net Price Calculator to figure out the Total Price for their school. Federal Law requires schools to post a net price calculator for freshman on their websites.

#4 "Will my kid qualify for aid?" Understanding how discounts, scholarships, and loans work will help produce the lowest possible college cost. If you can't qualify for needs-based help, highly U.S. News ranked schools like Stanford, MIT, Northwestern, etc. will be the worst places to get help. However, these schools offer the best needs-based financial aid because they have large endowments and attract a lot of students who pay full price. As a result, they can offer generous packages to those who need help. On the other hand, these same schools usually don't give merit aid to students who don't qualify by financial need because there are plenty of parents who will pay full price.