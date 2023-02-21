We’re all getting older, but at what age should someone plan to look at options for senior living communities? Daryn Murai, Senior Living Counselor at Kahala Nui, and Kay Mukaigawa, of Engel & Volkers, joined Living808 with planning suggestions. They shared that it depends on the life experiences of the particular individuals, but that it’s never too early to start planning. The current waitlist is 5-6 years for independent living!

Daryn offered advice, “An important aspect of planning and doing your research is finding out what levels of care are provided. Typically, there is assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing. I personally will make sure my wife and I are in a community that provides all levels of care. In most cases this person is not ambulatory and may need help with most of their daily needs; bathing, dressing, toileting and eating. Some communities may not have skilled nursing available.”

