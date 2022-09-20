On todays edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers invited Suzanne Young on the show. Suzanne is the CEO of the Honolulu Board of Realtors and shares data and insight on the Real Estate Market. Every month the Honolulu Board of REALTORS reports on the real estate sales statistics and we continue to see the median price increasing and today it is a little over $1M. They discuss what all this means, and how many families are buying property.

