In today’s Living Akamai, Anna Neubauer, the President & CEO of the Hawaiian Humane Society, and Ginny Tiu, Board Member and West Oahu Capital Campaign Committee Co-Chair, talked with Kay Mukaigawa about their exciting new addition! The Hawaiian Humane’s West Oʻahu campus is currently under construction and is on-track to open to the public later this spring, with an official grand opening date to be announced soon.

Anna shared, “While Hawaiian Humane has always provided services island-wide, this expansion to the second campus will increase resource accessibility to west Oahu residents. The five-acre parcel, donated in 2015 by D.R. Horton adjacent to its master-planned Hoʻopili development, will feature a 20,750 square foot facility offering six open-air adoption pavilions, education and outreach programs, shelter veterinary services, community spay/neuter center, animal admissions, a spacious community dog park and more.”

The need for Hawaiian Humane’s services is great in west Oahu, and this project has been in development for more than a decade. Ginny shared, “We have a responsibility to help the most vulnerable, especially our voiceless animals. That’s why I’ve personally committed to supporting the west Oahu capital campaign, which has raised more than $30 million. This expansion will ultimately allow animals in need in central and west Oahu to receive care closer to home and it will give local families access critical resources and the chance to find new animal companions.”

Their dedication to animals is inspirational, and if you would like to get involved and support the Hawaiian Humane Society’s mission to promote the human-animal bond and the humane treatment of all animals, they are looking for animal lovers to join their team.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is holding hiring open houses to fill multiple open positions at both campuses every Wednesday from 9-11 am and is actively recruiting volunteers for the west Oahu campus. Information for those opportunities is available at HawaiianHumane.org.

If you have any questions or would learn how you can help the Hawaiian Humane Society, give Kay a call at 808-725-2000.

Let Engel & Volkers Honolulu simplify your life.