There are a lot of changes that have occurred with the deductibility of mortgage interest and many get confused. In today’s living, Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa was joined by Lisa Wells from My Personal CPA to share information on taxes.

Lisa shared, “The interest paid on a HELOC is tax deductible as long as you use the funds to purchase, repair, or make substantial improvements to the property secured by the loan. If you take out a HELOC on your primary home to renovate another home, then the interest won’t qualify as a deduction for the primary home. However that doesn’t mean it isn’t deductible. If the other home is an investment property, you may still be able to deduct the interest under the investment property.”

For more information, and to enroll in their online seminars, visit honolulu.evrealestate.com/