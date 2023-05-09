In today’s edition of Living Akamai on Living808, we dive into the world of real estate taxes, focusing on a critical concept: cost basis. Kay Mukaigawa, our real estate expert, shares a heartwarming story about a family’s wise decision to consult a tax professional before making major real estate decisions.

A loving mother, intent on easing her children’s burden, considered selling her $1.5 million investment property and distributing the proceeds among her four children. However, the family first decided to discuss the matter with a tax professional. They discovered that if the mother sold the property before her passing, she would have to pay around $500,000 in long-term capital gains tax and depreciation recapture.

Instead, the family learned about the tax benefit called Step-Up in Basis. This concept adjusts the cost basis, or original price, to the current market value of the property when it’s inherited. In this case, if the children inherited the property and then sold it, they could potentially pay no taxes on the sale, thanks to the Step-Up in Basis.

This incredible tax benefit can make a significant difference in estate planning, as it did for the family in Kay’s story. By understanding the tax consequences and planning accordingly, the family was able to ensure that their inheritance would go to the heirs rather than Uncle Sam.

It’s essential to consult with a tax professional when making these important decisions, as the laws and regulations can be complex. Kay and Engel and Volkers Honolulu are dedicated to simplifying your life and providing you with the necessary knowledge to make informed choices about your property.

If you’d like to learn more about the Step-Up in Basis benefit or attend one of Kay’s upcoming seminars, please contact Engel and Volkers Honolulu at 808-725-2000, or visit evrealestate.com. Let their expertise guide you through the complexities of real estate taxes and inheritance.