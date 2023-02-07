In today’s edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers sits down with Troy Iwada a Principal Wealth Advisor with INPAC Wealth Solutions.

The two discuss building wealth and understanding wealth management. Most people know that a financial advisor manages investments. But everyone’s life can’t just revolve around their investments. Wealth Management looks at 5 disciplines: Banking, Investments, Insurance, Taxation, and the Law and it’s about understanding how each of these affect your life and more importantly your plan.

If you like to speak with Troy or learn more from Kay, sign up for this Saturday’s seminar by calling 808-725-2000 and let Engel and Volkers simplify your life.