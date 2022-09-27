In this edition of Living Akamai, Troy Wada joins Kay Mukaigawa for a discussion on Long Term Care.

Long Term Care can be defined as the inability to perform 2 out of 6 Activities of Daily Living of ADLs. These six activities are: eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, transferring (which is being able to get from one place to another in your home) and continence are referred to as the activities of daily living.

