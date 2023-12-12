In today’s Living Akamai segment, Joey Ann Staggs, a Real Estate Advisor at Engel & Völkers Honolulu, joined Kay Mukaigawa to share insights into Lanikai, the beautiful Kailua neighborhood. Nestled on the windward side of the island, Lanikai’s charm lies in its trade winds, pristine sandy beaches, and the famous Mokulua Islands.

Joey shared that Lanikai currently has eight single-family homes on the market, ranging from $2.175 million to $13.8 million, and three condo units priced between $1.249 million and $1.5 million. Recent sales reflect a median single-family home price of $3,686,500 in 2023, down from $5 million in 2022.

