Dale Titcomb, an esteemed agent at Engel & Volkers Honolulu, sheds light on the multifaceted tapestry of Kalihi, a thriving and diverse community nestled within Honolulu, with Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers. In a candid conversation with Kay during the Neighborhood Highlight segment, Dale unveils the essence of Kalihi, painting a vivid picture of its cultural richness, real estate dynamics, and cherished experiences.

Situated as a melting pot of residential cultures and a hub for commercial and industrial enterprises, Kalihi stands as a testament to the vibrant diversity that characterizes Honolulu. Dale aptly describes it as a home to many, embodying a mosaic of traditions and lifestyles. Its strategic central location with easy access to major freeways facilitates connectivity across Oahu’s cardinal directions, rendering it an essential passageway for many residents like Kay, who traverse its streets daily.

The name ‘Kalihi,’ translating to “The Edge” in Hawaiian, perfectly encapsulates its geographical positioning adjacent to Downtown Honolulu, separated by the Likelike Highway. Dale further delineates the neighborhood into three distinctive sections: Kalihi Uka, Kalihi Waena, and Kalihi Kai, collectively fostering a community of approximately 55,000 individuals.

Engaging in a discussion about the real estate landscape in Kalihi, Dale sheds light on the market trends. With around 100 single-family homes sold in the past years, prices have showcased a wide spectrum, ranging from $550,000 to upwards of $1.3 million. Despite the diversity in housing options, the market in 2023 remains consistent, witnessing an average of 8 to 9 monthly home sales, indicating a relatively stable yet constrained inventory.

Reflecting on the community’s inherent generational aspect, both Kay and Dale underscore how Kalihi becomes a lifelong abode for many families. Dale, a longtime resident herself, emphasizes her deep-rooted connection to the neighborhood, having raised her children there and now cherishing moments with her grandchildren. From exploring cultural landmarks like the Bishop Museum to savoring unique culinary delights found only in Kalihi, such as Monarch Seafoods, Dale paints a vivid canvas of cherished family activities and local treasures.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, Dale finds solace in the simple yet profound pleasure of witnessing breathtaking sunsets with her family after a busy day. It’s a testament to the tranquility and serenity nestled within the heart of this bustling community.

