In today’s Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers, and Charles Jensen, of Inland Private Capital, joined us to talk more about Delaware Statutory Trusts. The last time Charles was on the show, he taught us about the DST, but today we had the chance to learn more about his company Inland Private Capital, and it’s experience in the DST.

Charles shared with Kay, “Well first of all we have helped thousands of investors with their 1031 needs by utilizing the DST over the years. But, in my position, I work alongside registered Investment Advisors that specialize in this and we actually help them by helping their clients. Kind of like how we work alongside your DST specialists to help your clients.”

If you have any questions or would like to attend one of our upcoming seminars, visit evrealestate.com or give them a call at 808-725-2000. Let Engel & Volkers Honolulu simplify your life.