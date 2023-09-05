Family-owned businesses are a cornerstone of Hawaii’s local economy, embodying rich histories and traditions, and often aiming to create a lasting legacy. Kay Mukaigawa, of Engel and Volkers, joined Ken Gilbert, Co-Founder and Senior Consultant of Business Consulting Resources (BCR), to explore the challenges and advantages of family businesses and how to potentially achieve legacy status.

BCR, with over 40 years of experience, has helped family businesses navigate their most pressing challenges. Their annual Family Business Forum, in collaboration with Hawaii Business Magazine, addresses these issues. The upcoming November 8 forum will focus on how family businesses can achieve that legacy status. Challenges on this path include:

Succession Planning: Transitioning from one generation to the next is complex, involving family dynamics, conflicting interests, and personal relationships. Preparing the next generation for leadership is challenging, with only 12% of family-owned companies reaching generation four.

Family Conflict and Communication: Family disputes, past baggage, and issues surrounding wealth and asset transfer are significant hurdles.

Ken also shared that family-owned businesses has unique advantages, and they should capitalize on these strengths:

Long-Term Perspective: These businesses naturally think long-term, aiming to preserve their legacy. This outlook allows for strategic decisions spanning generations.

Strong Values and Culture: Rooted in family traditions and beliefs, family-owned companies often possess stronger values and culture, setting them apart in the marketplace.

Family-owned businesses are encouraged to attend the upcoming Family Business Forum on November 8. It will be a unique opportunity to learn from experts and connect with other families facing similar challenges.

