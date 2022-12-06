On today’s edition of Living Akamai, weekly guest Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers is joined by Michelle Ogata, a principal Attorney with Estate Planning Partners Hawaii. The two discuss tenancy.

“It’s very important for people to know how they own their property, not just because it’s likely their most valuable asset, but because how they own their property will determine what happens to the property after they’re gone. This is called tenancy.”

If you have any questions or would like to attend one of Engel and Volkers upcoming events, give them a call at 808-725-2000.