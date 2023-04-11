In today’s Living Akamai segment, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers, talked with Troy Wada of InPac Wealth Solutions. The two have worked together for several years and Troy has helped many plan their investment strategies, helped them build college funds for their kids and so much more. Today, the paired focused on the importance of planning for retirement.

Troy shared, “Retirement planning is so important for many reasons. First of all, everyone at some point will have to retire – although many people think they can work forever. I think for those who would like to work forever, I’m pretty sure they’d want to reach a point where they’re working because they want to, not because they have to. Secondly, retirement is the only thing no one will lend you money for. If you’re planning to buy your first home, first investment property, or send your child to college – you can always borrow money for those things. But if you tried to go to the bank to get a loan when you’re retired – it may actually be harder to qualify for that loan. Lastly, people are living longer than ever and want to stop working earlier than ever. Some people work for 30 years and experience 30 years of retirement. An example would be someone who started working at 25, retires at 55, and enjoys retirement till age 85.”

