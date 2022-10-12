In today’s Living Akamai segment, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers, was joined by Charles Jensen from Inland Private Capital. He spoke about the Delaware Statutory Trust and some of the benefits on why investors may look at a DST as an option when doing a 1031 Exchange.

Charles says, “A DST is a way for 500 Accredited Investors to hui their money together to buy bigger and better property. Because it is recognized by the IRS under IRC: 2004-86 to be treated as “like-kind” property when doing a 1031 Exchange, real estate investors are allowed to 1031 Exchange into and out of a DST and continue to defer capital gains and depreciation recapture taxes.”

