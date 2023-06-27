Planning your estate is a crucial step in ensuring that your assets are handled according to your wishes after your passing. However, there are common pitfalls that individuals often overlook, leading to potential conflicts and complications for their loved ones. In today’s Living Akamai segment, Kay Mukaigawa, of Engel & Volkers, spoke with Michelle Ogata, Principal Attorney of Estate Planning Partners Hawaiʻi, who provided valuable insights on the subject.

One significant issue that frequently arises is the dispute over inherited property among family members. When parents pass away and their children inherit the property, conflicting opinions can create tension and legal complications. In Hawaiʻi, all owners of a property must reach an agreement before taking any action. Failure to achieve consensus may result in the need to file a partition action in court, leading to time-consuming proceedings and hefty attorney fees. To avoid such conflicts, Michelle suggests careful consideration of the beneficiaries and clear provisions within a trust. By clearly stating the intended course of action for the property, such as selling it and dividing the proceeds if an agreement cannot be reached, individuals can minimize potential conflicts.

Another critical aspect of estate planning is selecting the right successor Trustee. The successor Trustee plays a crucial role in carrying out the terms of the Trust, including duties of care, loyalty, and communication to the beneficiaries. Michelle emphasizes the importance of choosing a trustworthy individual who is diligent, responsible, and has a positive relationship with the beneficiaries. Problems often arise when the successor Trustee procrastinates, fails to seek appropriate guidance, or neglects to communicate effectively.

In some cases, even with a trust in place, families may still have to navigate court proceedings upon the passing of a loved one. This can occur when assets are not properly funded into the trust. Funding the trust involves transferring ownership of assets, such as real property, to the trust itself. Michelle provides an example where homeowners may refinance their mortgage without reinstating the property into the trust, inadvertently triggering probate court proceedings. To prevent such situations, it is crucial to ensure that the trust remains the owner of all assets, especially real property.

To maintain the effectiveness of an estate plan, regular reviews are essential. Michelle suggests seeking professional guidance to assess and update your trust periodically. By staying proactive and proactive, individuals can ensure that their estate plan remains aligned with their intentions and avoids potential pitfalls.

Planning an estate requires careful consideration and attention to detail. By being mindful of the common pitfalls discussed and seeking expert advice, individuals can create an estate plan that protects their assets and minimizes complications for their loved ones.

To learn more and speak with Michelle Ogata or Kay Mukaigawa, call 808-725-2000.

