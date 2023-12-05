In today’s Living Akamai segment, Kay Mukaigawa, of Engel & Volkers Honolulu, talked with Nelson Oyadomari, of Primary Residential Mortgage, who shared about the intricacies of the current mortgage landscape. One significant challenge highlighted was the issues surrounding condominium unit purchases, specifically related to reduced hurricane coverage by some insurance companies.

Nelson emphasized that inadequate insurance coverage is hindering traditional Fannie Mae, FHA, and VA mortgage approvals for these condos. While some non-traditional lenders might take on these risks, he advised Living808 viewers to ensure their mortgage lender comprehensively understands and addresses potential insurance coverage issues upfront to avoid last-minute denials. Addressing potential fixes for this issue, Nelson speculated that guideline changes, the involvement of other insurance companies, or condo associations purchasing additional insurance might be necessary. However, reluctance among condo associations to increase monthly costs for each owner presents a challenge.

Shifting the conversation to interest rates, Nelson and Kay both acknowledged the ongoing challenges, with rates still elevated due to the unfavorable US monetary policy. While Nelson noted day-to-day fluctuations, he cautiously predicted that substantial rate drops might be around six months away.

For those interested in learning more about these programs and mortgage options, call Kay at 808-725-2000.

