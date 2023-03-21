In this edition of Living Akamai Kay Mukaigawa joins John Veneri to talk about the benefits of owning real estate. This is important information for homeowners around tax season.

“If someone is looking to acquire investment property, they should know that one of the best benefits is depreciation,” Mukiagawa shares. She jokes that may sound boring, but Mukaigawa goes over some tips on how to keep more of your own money. Different samples are shared on how to claim the right amount on your home. Not just for homeowners, but renters too.

One tip that is emphasized is to ask the right questions, “…when it comes to taxes, consult your CPA or financial professional…” Mukaigawa states.

There is a seminar this Saturday at 10am. If you’re interested you can call (808) 725-2000.

