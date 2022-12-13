On today’s Living Akamai Segment, guest Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers joined John Veneri to discuss Assessments. It doesn’t happen all the time, but when it does, you should have a good understanding the of what a Special Assessment is and how it could affect you. A common example is an assessment for plumbing repairs or replacement, especially in older buildings. Other items can include roof or elevator repairs or the installation of safety items, like fire sprinklers.

And unfortunately, sometimes a Homeowners Association needs to sue a manufacturer or builder for defects. To pay for legal expenses, they may need financial help from each homeowner in the form of a special assessment. If you like to learn more about assessments, you can join Kay at an upcoming seminar. Call 808-725-2000 and as always, Let Engel and Volkers Honolulu simplify your life