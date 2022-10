Mitchell Imanaka, the founding partner of Imanaka Asato joined Kay Mukaigawa for another edition of Living Akamai. In this episode they two talk about affordable housing. Mitchell has great information on housing and income limitations by county, as well as the 8 eligibility requirements in order to qualify.

