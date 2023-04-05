In this edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers discusses affordable housing with Micah Kane, CEO & President of the Hawaii Community Foundation. Kane believes the housing problem is solvable and the process has been made complex and it doesn’t have to be.

“ We have to focus on the fundamentals of the broken system. About 40 years ago, government slowly started passing on the responsibility of building major offsite infrastructure to homebuilders – major roadways, water, sewer, electrical systems and public facilities – tens of millions of dollars that are carried by the homebuilder through extremely challenging entitlement and regulatory processes. This all gets passed on to the homebuyer, instead of being paid for by tax dollars. In the 60s and 70s there are some good examples of where government dictated where growth would occur by investing in major infrastructure – Kailua, Kāne‘ohe, Hawai‘i Kai and Pacific Palisades are early great examples.

The nice thing about this is that by default it dictates where we are going to protect and minimized developers from trying to develop in areas where government has paved the way. Ultimately, minimizing nimbyism”

