In the latest edition of Living Akamai Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers is joined by Jeoffrey Cudiamat, a structural engineer with Structural Hawaii. The focus is on Accessory Dwelling Units also known as ADU’s. Hawaii has many homes with multiple families living in the same home, there are properties that have the space for a separate dwelling. The two discuss the advantages and disadvantages of having or building an Accessory Dwelling Unit on property.

If you have any questions and would like to speak to Jeoffrey or Kay, call (808) 725-2000 or ask about upcoming seminars.

