Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers invited long time co-worker Barbie Hee in to the Living808 Studios to talk about real estate possibilities in Las Vegas. Many Hawaiians have migrated to the 9th island in hopes of started fresh or moving to where its more affordable. This is yet another opportunity for a solid investment.

If you’d like to learn more about 1031 Tax deferred exchange and would like to check out a Engel and Volkers seminar, call 808-725-2000