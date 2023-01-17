Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers talks to Troy Wada of INPAC Wealth Solutions about managing emotions when it comes to investment through charitable planned giving.

Charitable Planned Giving is a planned gift which includes equity, life insurance, real estate, personal property or cash.

“These types of strategies should be looked at on a case-by-case basis. Of course, they can always reach out and we’d be more than happy to sit down with them and analyze their situation to see if something like this can work for them,” says Troy Wada, Principal Wealth Advisor or INPAC Wealth Solutions.

Wada and Mukaigawa will be having an in-person seminar, Saturday January 21st. Those looking to attend can find more information via their website or phone.

