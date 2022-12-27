Honolulu (KHON2) – For over 30 years Kay Mukaigawa has been bringing her real estate advice to residents around the Honolulu area. Since 20127, Mukaigawa and her team have been giving back to local communities.

Engel and Volkers Honolulu was awarded “Hawaii’s Best Realtor” for the past two years by Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers. President and Principal Broker of Engel & Volkers Honolulu, Kay Mukaigawa dedicates the awards of the Engel & Volkers Honolulu to its team.

“Our Agents not only work hard, but they spend personal time giving back to the community. From the Over the Edge Event which raised over $11,000 for Special Olympics, to the on-going monthly monetary donations where they give back with every closing, this gang has such huge hearts.

They donate blood, and are a part of Family Giving Tree, donating gifts to dozens of families each holiday season, just to name a few,” says Kay Mukaigawa, President and Principal Broker of Engel & Volkers Honolulu.

Those looking to learn more about Engel and Volkers Honolulu and future seminar’s can reach out via email or phone.

Engel and Volkers:

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000