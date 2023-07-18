Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers Honolulu shares her thoughts on the Reverse 1031 Exchanges and the strategies to use current investment properties to buy another investment property.

According to Mukaigawa, the challenge is finding, and closing on replacement properties, when inventory is limited, while others are competing for the same property in a limited time.

“Because of this, some may not sell first, and think they can start the selling process when they find a new property. Imagine finding a nice 3-bedroom single-story home in Palolo. Rents are better than what you’re getting now, and it’s near your family, and you can see yourself possibly living there one day. Asking price is $1.5 million and you want to sell your current investment property and exchange it for this one. The selling realtor probably has multiple Buyers, and may not wait for your property to sell,” says Kay Mukaigawa, Engel & Volkers of Honolulu.

