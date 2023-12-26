Honolulu (KHON2) -Troy Wada from INPAC Wealth Solutions talks with Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Völkers Honolulu about “key” tips about finances during the New Year.

According to Troy Wada, In 2024, it’s projected that contribution limits for employer sponsored plans like 401k plans will get a boost by $500 to $23,000 a year. The catch-up contribution is expected to stay the same as it was this year – $7500. Those over the age of 50, can contribute up to $30,500 in 2024 to their company 401k plan.

“Wills & Trusts are always important and vital to ensure your assets are protected for your loved ones. Completing your Estate Plan could be a big weight lifted off your shoulders. But you need to remember that it doesn’t stop by just creating your Will & Trust. You need to fund it. You should meet with your financial and legal professionals to ensure that you have the right assets placed inside of your Trust. For those assets that have direct beneficiary designations like your employer sponsored plans and life insurance, you should ensure that you have your Primary and Contingent Beneficiary information current and updated,” says Troy Wada, Principal Wealth Advisor of INPAC Wealth Solutions.

Those looking to learn more, can do so by attending an Engel and Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar

