Honolulu (KHON2) – Real estate prices in Hawaii remain steady or slowly increased since 2020.

According to Anthony Hitt, President and CEO of Engel and Volkers Americas, the real estate prices have increased over 40% during COVID and remained the same since.

“The real estate pace in Hawaii has slowed down, inventory is staying tight and as far as prices, they have been steady or moving up. We don’t see the prices coming down that much,” says Anthony Hitt, President and CEO of Engel and Volkers Americas.

According to Hitt, finding a real estate agent who knows the market well is key.

Hitt says, “Your real estate agent should get to know you and your goals when owning a home. In addition, they should be very knowledgeable about the current real estate market wherever you are looking to buy. Regardless of the state of the real estate market, you should have a real estate professional who is advising and guiding you along every step.”

Those looking to learn more about the current prices of real estate in Hawaii, can do so by attending an Engel and Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar, and reach out via website, email or phone.

Engel and Volkers:

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

Segment Paid For by: Engel and Volkers Honolulu