Connecting islands, sustaining local businesses, and ensuring the daily flow of essential goods, Young Brothers stands as a testament to Hawaiʻi’s spirit of interdependence.

In this edition of “Living Akamai”, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers talks with Jay Ana, President of Young Brothers, LLC. Together, they uncover the multifaceted role this venerable local company plays in island life.

Jay portrays Young Brothers as Hawaiʻi’s marine lifeline, remarking, “We ship everything from agriculture and livestock to the goods you spot in your local stores.” Whether it’s essential medical supplies, personal belongings, or even a lone rocking chair, Young Brothers ensures it reaches its destination across the islands.

Their commitment extends to aiding local farmers such as Keiki Cukes and Hamakua Mushrooms, facilitating the fresh delivery of produce to diverse island markets.

Diversity in service is matched by reliability. Young Brothers boasts 12 weekly sailings to seven primary Hawaiian ports and remains the exclusive carrier to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Their impressive 92% punctuality rate ensures timely delivery, aligned with the business needs of the communities they serve.

For Jay, the heart of the operation lies in its people and overarching purpose. Employing nearly 400 team members, all residing in the very communities they serve, Young Brothers is deeply rooted in Hawai’i’s fabric. This devotion to mission translates to a profound daily impact on local communities.

Kay wraps up the conversation by expressing her gratitude to Jay for shedding light on Young Brothers’ pivotal role in Hawai’i. Those eager to learn more or connect with Engel & Volkers can call 808-725-2000 or visit honolulu.evrealestate.com.