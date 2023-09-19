On this episode of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers was joined by the President and CEO of the company, Anthony Hitt to discuss with John Veneri the company’s involvement with the Special Olympics and the different ways Engel & Volkers shows its support.

“At Engel & Volkers we believe in the importance of giving back to and creating more inclusive communities. Through Special Olympics, our network can make a difference nationally and locally which is a win/win. We coordinate national and local events, such as our 60 Minutes for Special Olympics event, and have a program where our advisors can donate a portion of their commission to Special Olympics as well. While fundraising is a big aspect, we also engage with athletes throughout the year at our local shops throughout the Americas and at our annual event, EVX. There is so much to learn from these athletes, and we are so grateful to be part of the initiative.”

Kay added information about the next event they will be supporting.

“Locally, our Honolulu Team will be going “Over the Edge” on October 7th where we will be rappelling 40 stories down the side of the Hyatt Regency in Waikiki.”

And at the end of last year, Engel & Volkers celebrated having raised over $1 Million for Special Olympics and signed on as a partner for the next five years.

The Special Olympics is also very near and dear to Kay for personal reasons.

“My sister-in-law had Downs Syndrome and we were able to form a foundation in her name MYRA-Making Your Reach Attainable, which is what Engel & Volkers is all about.”

If you have any questions or would like to attend one of the upcoming seminars, call 808-725-2000 and let Engel & Volkers Honolulu simplify your life.