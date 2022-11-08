Honolulu (KHON2) – The 1031 Exchange is a powerful tool that can help Investors save thousands of dollars in taxes, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu talks to William “Bill” Exeter about the 1031 Exchange.

The 1031 Exchange has been part of the U.S. Tax Code for 101 years. It allows the investor to sell their real estate held for rental, investment, or business use and avoid or defer paying their capital gain taxes by reinvesting in other real estate held for rental, investment, or business use as long as they trade equal or up in value.

“The 1031 Exchange allows them to keep 100% of their equity or cash in their pocket making it much easier to reinvest in larger properties, more units, or better cash flow and thereby increasing their net worth. It is a great way to reposition their real estate investment portfolio without incurring the associated taxes,” says William “Bill” Exeter, Chief Executive Officer of Exeter 1031 Exchange Services LLC.

According to Exeter, Investors often think they only have to reinvest their equity or cash or the amount of their taxable gain, which is not true.

Exeter says, “They must reinvest the entire amount of the relinquished property sold. If they sell a relinquished property for $1.0 million they must be one or more relinquished properties with a total value of at least $1.0 million or more. The government is telling them that they have an asset worth $1.0 million and as long as they remain fully invested at $1.0 million they can defer all of their taxes.”

