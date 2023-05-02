In the latest edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers invited Physician and Founder and Managing Partner Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio on the show to talk about services to treat certain ailments.

“The leading frontier of orthopedic surgery is called Orthobiologics, which includes regenerative stem cells, and stem-cell-like treatment options, like PRP.

PRP stands for Platelet Rich Plasma. Your own blood has healing power to restore joint function and optimize tissue healing, without surgery. It’s like “surgery without surgery”, as my own patient described. Or, if having surgery, it can allow the choice to opt for repair of one’s own tissue as opposed to a reconstruction which replaces your tissue, and can enhance the repair.

We prepare PRP by drawing your blood, centrifuging it to separate the red cell layer from the PRP layer, which is injected into your joint or the site of your injury. The dense concentration of platelets is anti-inflammatory, like cortisone but without the side effects of cortisone, and jumpstarts healing so that your body can quickly repair your injury and restore function.

Platelets also have growth factors and cytokines, like platelet-derived growth factor and insulin-like growth factor, that can aid and expedite healing. Professional athletes, like Steph Curry, Rafael Nadal, Tiger Woods, Takashi Saito, Christiano Ronaldo, have had PRP treatments, and our American athletes years ago used to fly over to Europe to get PRP treatments, but it is now FDA approved.”

The procedure is just an office visit, there is no need to get treated at the hospital. It’s cutting-edge and revolutionary and pretty simply and straight forward with many benefits.

“For tissue injury, when PRP is injected into the damaged area, it stimulates the tendon or ligament to activate the healing cascade. The concentration of platelets — and, thereby, the concentration of growth factors — can be 5 to 10 times greater (or richer) than usual. As a result new collagen begins to form in the injured tissue. This may improve pain and function, and eliminate the need for more aggressive treatments such as long term medication or surgery.

For arthritis, Level-1 research studies have shown that PRP, with its anti-inflammatory response, improves pain, stiffness, and function, better and longer than cortisone injections and lubricant injections. “

For more information on this or on upcoming seminars, call 808-725-2000 and let Engel and Volkers Honolulu simplify your life.