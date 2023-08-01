In today’s Living Akamai segment, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers, spoke with Troy Wada from INPAC Wealth Solutions, who shared valuable insights about the significance of selecting the right retirement plan for business owners. With small and family businesses representing a significant portion of Hawaii’s workforce, offering attractive employee benefit packages, including retirement plans, has become essential for retaining quality employees and saving on taxes.

While many are familiar with 401(k) plans, Troy emphasized that there are other options to consider, such as Simplified Employee Pension (SEP-IRA), Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees of Small Employers (SIMPLE IRA), defined contribution plans, and defined benefit plans.

Troy offered valuable advice on how business owners can make the right decision when choosing a retirement plan:

Contribution Requirements: Each plan varies in terms of how much the employer needs to contribute for each employee. For instance, a SEP plan requires a percentage of each employee’s pay to be contributed, while a SIMPLE or 401(k) plan has a specific limit (e.g., 3%) for employer matching. Some plans may allow employees to contribute their own money to receive an employer match.

Employee Turnover: Business owners should consider the rules related to employee turnover when deciding which employees will benefit from the plan. Different plans may have various criteria based on factors such as hours worked in a year, years of service, and compensation.

Personal and Tax Considerations: It’s essential to think about how much the business owner can save for themselves, their spouse, and their overall tax situation. Plans like SEP or 401(k) allow higher contribution limits, but a defined benefit plan may provide even more savings based on the business owner’s age.

Costs and Administration: Setting up and administering retirement plans come with associated costs. While SEP IRAs and SIMPLE plans tend to be more affordable to establish and maintain, 401(k) or defined benefit plans may require additional expenses, such as annual testing and adjustments.

To learn more about the topic, Engel and Volkers will be holding a Family Business Forum and an offer to provide more information about upcoming seminars on retirement planning. Business owners were encouraged to reach out to Kay Mukaigawa who can connect you with INPAC Wealth Solutions. By taking the time to select an appropriate retirement plan, business owners can secure their financial future and reward their employees while navigating the challenges of running a business in today’s competitive landscape.

