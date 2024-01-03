As we step into the new year, Kay Mukaigawa from Engel & Volkers sits down with John Veneri of Living808 to share exciting updates and insights for the upcoming season of “Living Akamai”. Celebrating with Living 808, Kay expresses happiness and gratitude, reflecting on the success of Living Akamai, now in its third season.

Engel & Volkers has expanded its presence with a new location in the Kuono Market Place, next to Straub and Wholesale Unlimited, near Kahala Mall. In a conversation about the origins of Living Akamai, Kay reveals that the show initially aimed to educate the community about homeownership and real estate investments. However, the focus expanded to bring in key community figures, offering guidance in various areas to help viewers “live smart” and, in Hawaiian terms, “live akamai.”

The tagline “Let Engel & Volkers Honolulu Simplify Your Life” holds a significant meaning for Kay, reflecting her 37 years of experience in the real estate industry. She emphasizes the importance of providing viewers with information and strategies to navigate the complexities of real estate, investments, and related aspects while keeping things “simple and less stressful.”

Kay discusses the extension of Living Akamai through seminars, offering an in-depth exploration of topics covered on the show. The goal is to educate and share valuable insights that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of homeowners and investors.

In Season 3, viewers can anticipate insightful guests such as Kyle Karioka from the Salvation Army and Troy Wada from Inpac Wealth Solution, who will delve into the world of Charitable Planned Giving. Additionally, Mr. Medicare, Mark Faildo from Premier Benefit Consultants, will provide updates and tips on Medicare, offering a glimpse into what to expect in 2024.

The guest lineup also includes regular contributors, such as Nelson Oyadomari from PRMI, Primary Residential Mortgage, sharing mortgage-related insights, and Michelle Ogata from Estate Planning Partners, a popular guest who emphasizes personalized estate planning.

To stay connected and learn more about Living Akamai’s upcoming guests and workshops, interested individuals can contact Engel & Volkers Honolulu at 808-725-2000. And as always “Remember, let Engel & Volkers Honolulu help you live akamai.”