Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Vegas NYE
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Honolulu police seize more than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks from Kailua home
No, Alexa. There’s no ‘orange volcano warning’ for the Big Island
Film celebrating Betty White to be released on what would have been her 100th birthday
Navy must de-fuel Red Hill fuel storage facility after DOH upholds original order
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Ask HPD
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
Contact
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
Regional News Partners
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Living Akamai
Living Akamai with Kay Mukaigawa from Engel & Volkers
Video
Trending Stories
Waipahu woman killed in robbery at Las Vegas mall parking garage was shot in back of neck, coroner says
Video
Honolulu police seize more than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks from Kailua home
CrimeStoppers, HPD warns public of an online purchase scam
Video
CrimeStoppers: Update on sand sculpture vandalism, brazen crime at Marukai and more
Video
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel announces that he will be headed to Oklahoma instead of UCLA