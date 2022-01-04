Living Akamai with Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers

Living808 unveiled a new segment on the show today called ‘Living Akamai’. Kay Mukaigawa is the President and Principal Broker of Engel & Volkers and was previously with primary properties. She has been a realtor for 35 years and now with the largest Real Estate group in Europe and the most expansive luxury brand in the world in Engel & Volkers. Mukaigawa has won awards and is proud of the Hawaii’s Best Realtor Award.

“It was a big surprise as it’s something we hadn’t campaigned for so being recognized as Hawaii’s Top Realtor was certainly a thrill. One of my favorite awards ever was winning “Best Places to Work” and being #2 overall in the State for our environment and the caliber of those who share the same philosophy about education, family and Seniors is very important to me.”

‘Living Akamai’ will air every Tuesday on living808 and for more information on Engel & Volkers, visit honolulu.evrealestate.com